Versor Investments LP Sells 748 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,390,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 819.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

