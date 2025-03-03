Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,722,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,210,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,986,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,100,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,433,000 after buying an additional 250,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 106,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HAE opened at $65.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

