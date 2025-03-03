Versor Investments LP Grows Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 603.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,200,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 733,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 66.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 386,071 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,786,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 247,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,285,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $421.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.18.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

