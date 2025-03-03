Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $842,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,859,000 after buying an additional 740,398 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3,751.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,366 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 180.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 214,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $4,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.85. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

