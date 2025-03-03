Versor Investments LP Has $357,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hexcel by 30.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

