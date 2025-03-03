Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $188.77 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $192.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

