Versor Investments LP Takes $463,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7,676.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $103.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $1,230,464.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,179.90. This represents a 84.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $246,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,428. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,939 shares of company stock worth $8,745,031. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

