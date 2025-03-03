Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 331.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $50.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.