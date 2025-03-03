Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,167 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

