Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

