QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

