Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 145.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IJH stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

