Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

PLD stock opened at $123.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

