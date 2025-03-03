Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $200.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

