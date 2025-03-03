Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $270.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

