Versor Investments LP Sells 8,800 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Knowles by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Knowles Stock Up 0.0 %
KN opened at $16.57 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knowles
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.