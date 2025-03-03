Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,980 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,584,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after acquiring an additional 246,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,076,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Raymond James dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %
HST opened at $16.13 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
