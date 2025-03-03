99,454 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 99,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after purchasing an additional 948,017 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

