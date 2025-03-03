Amalgamated Bank Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 35,205 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $5,707,786.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,388,138.22. This trade represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,344. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,493 shares of company stock valued at $20,354,366. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.15 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.04 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average is $163.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.