Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 65.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HAS opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.