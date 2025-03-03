Amalgamated Bank Purchases 911 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 46.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after buying an additional 369,123 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.8% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 144,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Teradata by 127.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 62,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $23.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.78. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

