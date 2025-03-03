Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 226 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

