Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises
Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSE WOR opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.24.
Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.93%.
Worthington Enterprises Company Profile
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
