Maia Wealth LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $777,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 141,536 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 36.8% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 129,184 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $625,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

