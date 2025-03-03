Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $958,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 75.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TDW stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.04.
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
