Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 54.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Assurant by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $207.78 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

