Jason T. Adelman Sells 2,000 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,580. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

TRT opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Articles

