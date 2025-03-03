Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $8.79 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 113,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $84.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

