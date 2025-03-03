Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,233 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 3,955.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $139,611.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,872.60. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.65.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.02, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

