Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 28,919 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $364.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $285.24 and a 52 week high of $386.44.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
