Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 53,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVT opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

