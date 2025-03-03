Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 677 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 929,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,411,626. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $102.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

