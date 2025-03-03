Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 278,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $221,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $142.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $122.98 and a one year high of $149.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,420. The trade was a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.