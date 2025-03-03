Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 528,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $87.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

About Cohen & Steers

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.