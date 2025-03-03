Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 941 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

