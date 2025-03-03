Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRKNY opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.17.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
