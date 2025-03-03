Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRKNY opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, Internet, phone and TV products and services under the Türk Telekom brand. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail Internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

