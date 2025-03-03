Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Increases By 92.2%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.99. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1552 per share. This is an increase from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.09%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.