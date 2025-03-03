Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the January 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,103.0 days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $214.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.51. Tecan Group has a 52 week low of $208.03 and a 52 week high of $340.27.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

