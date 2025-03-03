Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the January 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,103.0 days.
Tecan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $214.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.51. Tecan Group has a 52 week low of $208.03 and a 52 week high of $340.27.
About Tecan Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tecan Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.