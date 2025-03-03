Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nyxoah were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYXH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nyxoah

Nyxoah Stock Down 2.0 %

Nyxoah Company Profile

NYXH stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Nyxoah S.A. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $20.00.

(Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.