Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $89,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SU opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

