Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $265.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day moving average of $244.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,316.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

