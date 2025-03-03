Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 156.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Crown by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

