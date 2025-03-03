Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $68.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.