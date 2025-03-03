New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $176.88 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.94 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.85.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

