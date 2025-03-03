Peter Koller Buys 965,796 Shares of Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN) Stock

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Koller bought 965,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,350.12 ($11,397.59).

Peter Koller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scorpion Minerals alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Peter Koller bought 920,470 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,091.28 ($13,721.29).

On Tuesday, February 25th, Peter Koller bought 200,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,400.00 ($2,732.92).

Scorpion Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

About Scorpion Minerals

Scorpion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, zinc, vanadium, and platinum-group elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pharos project covering an area of 1,335 square kilometers located in the Murchison Mineral Field, Western Australia; and 100% option to acquire the Youanmi Lithium project comprising E57/978, E57/1049, and E57/1056 tenements covering an area of 279 square kilometers located in the East Murchison mineral field.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.