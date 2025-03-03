New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 20,390 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.