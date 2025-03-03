X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) & Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Critical Analysis

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) and Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Tourmaline Bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $1.12 million 60.00 -$101.17 million ($0.09) -4.39 Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$42.12 million ($2.82) -4.64

Tourmaline Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. Tourmaline Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tourmaline Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Tourmaline Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 785.85%. Tourmaline Bio has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 317.62%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tourmaline Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Tourmaline Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -236.19% -75.14% Tourmaline Bio N/A -20.97% -20.56%

Volatility and Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

