Analyzing SolarBank (SUUN) & Its Competitors

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SolarBank to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SolarBank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% SolarBank Competitors 7.00% 10.41% 2.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarBank Competitors 571 2852 2107 16 2.28

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SolarBank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

SolarBank currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.01%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 0.19%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SolarBank is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarBank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $52.15 million -$2.56 million -16.14 SolarBank Competitors $10.10 billion $855.48 million 32.25

SolarBank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SolarBank rivals beat SolarBank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

