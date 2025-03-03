Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.43.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

SPB stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

