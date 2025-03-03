Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 11,670 Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 272,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%.

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.